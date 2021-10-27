Advertisement

Council candidate gets $1,000 donation from mayor’s wife

Watertown City Council candidate Amy Horton (file photo)
Watertown City Council candidate Amy Horton (file photo)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The wife of Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith donated $1,000 to the city council campaign of Amy Horton, according to campaign finance records filed with the state Board of Elections.

Word of the donation comes as the mayor, who is not on next week’s ballot, is under increasing fire for supposedly injecting himself into the race for city council.

On Wednesday, Smith again insisted he’s not participating in politics this fall.

“I’m not getting involved in this campaign, I’m not endorsing any candidate,” he told 7 News.

Smith said his wife, Millie, wrote the check to Horton. “If Millie wants to donate to somebody, she’s gonna do it,” he said.

“I’m not just the mayor’s wife,” Millie Smith said Wednesday afternoon. “I am my own person. I can think independently.”

Smith said she wrote the check to Horton because she believes Horton is “super-qualified” for a position on city council.

She said she wrote the check from the account of a company she and Mayor Smith jointly own, rather than a personal account, because the donation is deductible that way.

“I don’t need to hide anything from anybody,” she said.

She said she made the donation to Horton, and only told her husband after the fact.

Horton told 7 News, “Anyone who knows Millie, she is a strong, independent woman who does what she wants.”

She said she has not talked with Jeff Smith about the campaign, and said voters have told her there is too much focus on the mayor in the runup to election day.

Still, disclosure of the donation is likely to further roil a city council race in which the mayor is already accused of playing an outsized role, despite not being on the ballot.

“Is he campaigning against us? I mean, that’s his right to do that, I understand that, but he’s kind of inserting himself in it,” city council member Lisa Ruggiero said at a 7 News candidate forum broadcast earlier this week.

Horton is one of two candidates seeking a two year term on the council. The other is Patrick HIckey, who said of Mayor Smith in an email to reporters Wednesday “so much for he barely knows her and he’s not involved in her campaign.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Alleged gas drive-off leads to police chase
Dan Skamperle
Shouting match erupts at Ogdensburg City Council meeting
Glen Perry, town of Brasher taxpayer, in front of his home.
State could investigate town of Brasher’s property reassessments
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace

Latest News

SUNY Potsdam dedicated its first campus wind turbine
SUNY Potsdam unveils first campus wind turbine
COVID-19 Deaths
3 new COVID deaths reported in St. Lawrence County
Pregnancy and COVID-19
Area OB/GYN providers recommend COVID vaccine for pregnant women
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Massena man accused of stealing jet ski