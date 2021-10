STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Dale G. Adams, age 81, of Star Lake, passed away on October 26, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

There will no services at this time. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

