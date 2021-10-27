Advertisement

Donor gives ambulance service $5K

Indian River Ambulance Service
Indian River Ambulance Service(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a donation that blew members of Indian River Ambulance Service away.

The ambulance service has been fundraising to equip all three of its ambulances with nitronox units.

Nitronox provides safe, non-opioid pain relief.

The squad needs two more. A recent $5,000 donation will buy those final two.

“To get the support and the embrace of the community as it is is very humbling. But, to have someone who doesn’t even live here, just wants to take care of those that are the cloth of which he was cut, he wants to give back to them, just an enormous thank you,” said Lance Ronas, CEO and director, Indian River Ambulance Service.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, doesn’t live in the area now, but we’re told he grew up in the region.

