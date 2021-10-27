Ernest L. “Ernie” Ellis, 79, of Gouverneur

Ernest L. “Ernie” Ellis, 79, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ernest L. “Ernie” Ellis, 79, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 29th from 10:30 to 11:30 am with a funeral service at 11:30 am at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur with pastor David Hart officiating and burial in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.

Ernest was born in Rossie on August 23, 1942, the son of Merild and Hazel (Lawton) Ellis.

He married Louella Hunter on July 8, 1967.

Louella passed away on May 27, 1997.

Ernie worked most of his life in the dairy industry, working on his own farm on the Peabody Road and also driving milk truck. He enjoyed his work on the farm, spending time with his pet dogs, visiting with friends and family, and he was known for his sense of humor and playing jokes.

Ernie is survived by his sons Mark and Pauline Ellis of Tower City,PA, Scott and Tammi Ellis of Black River, his grandkids Matthew, Zachary, Emilie, and Jacob. He is also survived by his brothers Larry Ellis and Tom Ellis, both of Philadelphia, his sister Janet Coons of Gouverneur, several nieces and nephews. Ernie is predeceased by his parents, his wife Louella, his brothers Morris and Gary Ellis, and his sister Jean Gardner.

Memorial donations in honor of Ernie are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouver-neur, NY 13642.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

