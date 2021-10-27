Advertisement

Grab the shades, sunshine is back

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a couple days of rain, we’re finally going to see sunshine.

And the sunshine will continue until the weekend.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

It will get chilly overnight. Lows will be in the 30s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s on Friday.

Saturday will be a rainy day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday -- Halloween -- will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be partly sunny and 55 on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be around 50.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Alleged gas drive-off leads to police chase
New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace
Dan Skamperle
Shouting match erupts at Ogdensburg City Council meeting
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Glen Perry, town of Brasher taxpayer, in front of his home.
State could investigate town of Brasher’s property reassessments

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
7
Dry on Wednesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Grab the umbrella & rain jacket