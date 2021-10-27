Grab the shades, sunshine is back

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a couple days of rain, we’re finally going to see sunshine.

And the sunshine will continue until the weekend.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

It will get chilly overnight. Lows will be in the 30s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s on Friday.

Saturday will be a rainy day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday -- Halloween -- will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be partly sunny and 55 on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be around 50.

