Harold. L. Chapman, 90, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Harold. L. Chapman, 90, passed away Monday afternoon at the Hospice Center of Jefferson County in Watertown, NY.

Harold was born on September 23, 1931 in Cortlandville, NY, the son of Samuel W. and Grace L. Greenfield Chapman. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1950. He married Katherine M. Baxter on October 4, 1952 in Hammond, NY.

He was an antique dealer for over 50 years and owner of Chapman’s Antiques in Hammond.

Harold was a Scoutmaster for Boy Scouts and an avid fisherman. He was committed to the Lord and doing His work.

Besides his wife, Katherine, Harold is survived by his sons Raymond (Joanne), Clayton, NY and Richard (Dawn), Hammond; his daughter Rebekah (William) Bean, Hammond; nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, siblings, Ruth Brooks, Hammond, Mary Schutt, Rochester, NY, and Virginia Pielke, Baltimore, MD: many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter Kathy Barton, siblings William Chapman, Helen Eshleman, Mildred Kinney, Ella Constandy, Andrew Chapman, and Thomas Chapman and one grandson.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Fineview Cemetery, Hammond.

Memorial contributions may be made in Harold’s name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13607 or jeffersonhospice.org, or to River Community Church, 38844 Bartlett Point Rd, Clayton, NY 13624.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service and Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

