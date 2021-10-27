Highlights & scores: Section X soccer & honoring a longtime league director

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - We focus on Section X soccer and an honor for the Frontier League director.

Edwards-Knox visited Colton-Pierrepont for a girls’ Class D soccer quarterfinal. With the game scoreless in a very rainy second half, the Colts’ Matty Lovely gets a break on the Cougars’ net, but her shot misses just wide.

Edwards-Knox looks to take the lead with a 30-yard shot that goes just over the crossbar. Still scoreless. In overtime, Lovely on the attack again, but gets jammed against the goalpost, resulting in a penalty kick. Kaitlyn Houston takes the PK, deflecting the ball off the crossbar and into the net for the game’s only goal.

Colton-Pierrepont hangs on to beat Edwards-Knox 1-0 in overtime. The Colts advance to play Chateaugay in the Class D semifinals.

The Frontier League is in its 90th year of existence. On Tuesday, the man who has been a part of the league for 45 of those years was honored.

Frontier League executive director Bob Kowalick was greeted by member school superintendents, athletic directors, and friends and family at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown. Kowalick was presented with a meritorious award that will be handed out in his name to future recipients. Kowalick has guided the Frontier League to growth over the years, making it one of the best leagues of its kind in the state.

“First of all, a complete surprise,” Kowalick said. “I thought we were doing something else and I was shocked I didn’t know what was going on behind the scenes. And I really appreciate it. I spent a lot of time on the Frontier League and I’ve tried to be fair to everybody and I think I can honestly say that I was fair to everybody and the fact that I did not try to make this into a big deal -- I just wanted to do my job as Frontier League director.”

Frontier League executive director Bob Kowalick is surprised with an award commemorating his decades of service to the league. (WWNY)

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ Section X Class A championship

Massena 2, Malone 0

Girls’ Section X Class D quarterfinals

Colton-Pierrepont 1, Edwards-Knox 0

Chateaugay 3, Morristown 0

Lisbon 5, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Boys’ Section X Class A championship

Massena 5, Malone 0

Womane’s college soccer

Clarkson 1, SUNY Potsdam 0

SUNY Plattsburgh 8, SUNY Canton 0

College volleyball

St. Lawrence 3, SUNY Potsdam 1

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Clifton-Fine 0

