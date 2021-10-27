James E. Pearl, 78, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for James E. Pearl, 78, a resident of 22 West Parishville Road, Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Jim passed away at his home with family at his side on Tuesday. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of James E. Pearl.

