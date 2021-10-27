James G.G. Trainham, 49, of Tylerville
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
TYLERVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James G.G. Trainham, 49, Tylerville, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, October 27th, 2021 at work.
Jim was a pharmacist in charge of IT at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Among his survivors is his wife Karen.
A complete obituary will follow pending completion of funeral arrangements.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
