James G.G. Trainham, 49, of Tylerville

Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLERVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James G.G. Trainham, 49, Tylerville, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, October 27th, 2021 at work.

Jim was a pharmacist in charge of IT at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Among his survivors is his wife Karen.

A complete obituary will follow pending completion of funeral arrangements.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

