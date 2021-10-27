Jason L. Youngs “Dick”, 32, of Hammond

Jason L. Youngs, also known as “Dick”, age 32, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Sunday evening, October 24, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Jason L. Youngs, also known as “Dick”, age 32, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Sunday evening, October 24, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00AM at the First Congregational Church in Brier Hill, NY. There will be a celebration of life following the funeral at the Hammond Fire Department. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Jason is survived by his parents, Terry Youngs of Hammond, NY and Christine Youngs of Hammond, NY; a sister, Terri Youngs and her fiancé Justin Lagrow, of Black River, NY, a half-sister; Janet McQuiller and her husband, Darrel, of Norfolk, VA, three half-brothers; Steven Youngs and his wife Jill, of De Peyster, NY, Kevin Youngs, and his wife, Suzette of Greeley, CO, Tod Youngs and his wife Danielle, of Hammond, NY, and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jason was born on November 20, 1988, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Terry Youngs and Christine (O’Brien) Youngs. He graduated from Hammond Central School and Northwest Tech BOCES with a certificate in Multi-Occupations in 2007. Jason worked as a farm hand at Morrison’s Farm in Hammond, NY and Delton Simons Farm in Hammond, NY, until he fell ill and was unable to work. Jason enjoyed the outdoors and doing such activities as fishing, ice fishing, trapping, four wheeling, snowmobiling and hunting. He also enjoyed scrapping and stripping wire for copper. He loved playing soccer, basketball, and hanging out with his friends and family. His family camp was his favorite place to spend time.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Dr. Ravinder N. Agarwal Renal Center, 124 Ford Avenue Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or Joslin Diabetes Center, 3229 East Genesee Street Syracuse, NY 13214.

