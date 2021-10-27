Jury convicts man of assault for driving over someone

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 59-year-old St. Regis Falls man has been found guilty of intentionally hitting a man with a car.

That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

A jury convicted Christopher Mousaw Wednesday following a trial in county court.

The panel found him guilty of first-degree assault - intent to cause serious injury with a dangerous instrument.

On September 12, 2019, Mousaw intentionally hit another person with his car and caused him serious physical injury.

At the time of the incident, state police said Mousaw menaced the victim with an umbrella, then drove his vehicle at him, knocked him down, and ran over his leg.

The victim was first taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and later transferred to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of a broken leg. The victim was not identified.

It happened on State Route 458 in the town of Hopkinton.

Mousaw faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced December 14.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.