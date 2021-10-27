Advertisement

Jury convicts man of assault for driving over someone

Christopher Mousaw
Christopher Mousaw(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 59-year-old St. Regis Falls man has been found guilty of intentionally hitting a man with a car.

That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

A jury convicted Christopher Mousaw Wednesday following a trial in county court.

The panel found him guilty of first-degree assault - intent to cause serious injury with a dangerous instrument.

On September 12, 2019, Mousaw intentionally hit another person with his car and caused him serious physical injury.

At the time of the incident, state police said Mousaw menaced the victim with an umbrella, then drove his vehicle at him, knocked him down, and ran over his leg.

The victim was first taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and later transferred to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of a broken leg. The victim was not identified.

It happened on State Route 458 in the town of Hopkinton.

Mousaw faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced December 14.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Alleged gas drive-off leads to police chase
Dan Skamperle
Shouting match erupts at Ogdensburg City Council meeting
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Glen Perry, town of Brasher taxpayer, in front of his home.
State could investigate town of Brasher’s property reassessments
New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace

Latest News

Indian River Ambulance Service
Donor gives ambulance service $5K
Town of Brasher
Hearing officer who criticized Brasher reassessments is fired, town officials speak out
Bill Eastman stands with a tractor burned in the fire
Family counts blessings after devastating barn fire
Gun
Jefferson County sees spike in pistol permit applications