Massena man accused of stealing jet ski

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man is accused of stealing a jet ski from a town of Pierrepont home.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say Christopher Dalton allegedly took the personal watercraft from a Burtwood Park Drive home on October 6 without the owner’s knowledge or permission.

He was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny.

Dalton will answer the charge in Pierrepont town court.

