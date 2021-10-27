Massena man accused of stealing jet ski
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man is accused of stealing a jet ski from a town of Pierrepont home.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say Christopher Dalton allegedly took the personal watercraft from a Burtwood Park Drive home on October 6 without the owner’s knowledge or permission.
He was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny.
Dalton will answer the charge in Pierrepont town court.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.