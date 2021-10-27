Advertisement

Morning checkup: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the folks at Samaritan Medical Center want to remind you that early detection is key.

Crystal Sterling is a breast care nurse navigator at Samaritan’s Women’s Wellness & Breast Care.

She was on Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning to bring us up to speed on the services Samaritan has for breast cancer treatment and prevention. You can watch her interview in the video above.

About one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Men and women can develop breast cancer, even if it’s not in their family histories.

Women should have regular mammograms -- which are still the best tool for detection -- starting at age 40.

You can call 315-785-4155 for more information. You can also visit samaritanhealth.com.

