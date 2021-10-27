Nancy M. Jones, 83, formerly of Brantingham, passed away on Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Nancy M. Jones, 83, formerly of Brantingham, passed away on Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Nancy was born on October 24, 1938 in Lowville, daughter of the late Lawrence Doyle and Edith (Duncan) Doyle Liscum. She graduated from Copenhagen Central School and went on to work at various locations in the north country, before becoming a homemaker.

On February 14, 1980 she married Jerald “Jerry” B. Jones at the home of Charles and Donna Wood in Carthage. Jerry predeceased her in 2004.

Nancy enjoyed crossword puzzles, game shows and was an avid reader and gardener. She loved to drive on the roads less traveled, even if it took her longer to get where she was going. She liked to cook for others, and was famous for her baked beans, cabbage rolls and Beartown blackberry pie. She enjoyed life and visiting with her friends and family, and expressed love not in words, but in good deeds done for others.

Survivors include a daughter, Betty Gates of Carthage; two stepchildren, Jerald (Jodie) Jones of South Carolina and Lisa (Lewis) Draper of Alabama; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Doyle of Lowville; four siblings, Amelia Fazio of Sackets Harbor; Maurice (Jane) Doyle of Arizona; Donna Wood of Brantingham; and Debbie (Donald) Green of Copenhagen; a sister-in-law, Carole Doyle of Copenhagen; and several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Jerry; a son, Kevin Doyle; a companion, Les Card; a brother, Larry Doyle; a son-in-law, Dale Gates; and two brothers-in-law, Frank Fazio and Charles Wood.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Burial will follow in Brantingham Cemetery, with a meal following at a location to be announced.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

