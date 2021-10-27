Patricia (Redden) Sargent, 72, of Ogdensburg

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia (Redden) Sargent, age 72 of Ogdensburg will be held on Saturday (October 30, 2021) at 10:00am at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan & Rev. James F. Shurtleff co-officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia (Redden) Sargent, age 72 of Ogdensburg will be held on Saturday (October 30, 2021) at 10:00am at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan & Rev. James F. Shurtleff co-officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Sargent died unexpectedly at her home on Monday October 25, 2021.

Surviving are two brothers John Redden of Rouses Point and Richard (Marjorie) Redden of Anderson, SC; two step sons Theodore (Ann) Sargent of Avon, NY; Anthony (Danielle) Sargent of Tallahassee, FL; two step daughters Mary Beth (Mark) Cameron of Massena; and Susanne (Matthew) Clemens of Avon, NY; nieces & nephews Angela, Christy, Danielle, Patrick, Jamie, Kyle & Rachel and step grandchildren Audrey, Ella, Seth, Dylan, Jake, Jerry, Katie and Anthony.

She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence Sargent and a brother Robert Redden.

She was born on June 21, 1949 in Plattsburgh, a daughter of the late John & Veronica (O’Neil) Redden. She graduated from St. John’s High School and continued her education at St. Rose College where she obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. She was later married to Lawrence Sargent on Oct 9th, 1986.

Pat began her career at the Clinton County Probation Department and later transferred to the A. Barton Hepburn Hospital now known as Claxton Hepburn Medical Center where she retired from after 35+ years of dedicated service.

Pat was an active member of the community, where she volunteered and sat on their boards to include the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, City Drug Court, Notre Dame Parish Council, Frederick Remington Art Museum, Ogdensburg Zoning Board, Ed Med Credit Union, St. Joseph’s Home Board and Ogdensburg Elk’s Club where she currently held the title of Exalted Ruler. Pat was very devoted to her religion and was also an Associate of the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

