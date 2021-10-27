Advertisement

Rugby: alive & well in the north country

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The sport of rugby is alive and well locally with a team based at Fort Drum that plays its games in Sackets Harbor.

Rugby is being played at a high level locally with a variety of players from all walks of life, including Romeo Stephens, who has also played football for the Watertown Red & Black.

He talks in the video about the differences between the two sports. We also hear from player-coach William Bighorse, who has played rugby for 17 years, and team Captain Angelo Matz, who took it up to continue his athletic career after school.

The team will play a postseason game this coming Saturday at Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor beginning around 2 p.m. It’s a good time to check out the sport.

