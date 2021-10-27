SUNY Potsdam unveils first campus wind turbine

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam dedicated its first campus wind turbine Wednesday in celebration of Sustainability Day.

The turbine will not only power the college’s new building for teaching traditional crafts, it will also be a powerful tool for teaching environmental science.

The wind turbine, which has a unique design, was invented by Ken Visser, a Clarkson University associate professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering.

“It has a ring around the rotor and that essentially collects more wind, so it increases the energy output and increases the power output,” said Visser

“It’s going to be like a living educational laboratory for our classes. The students will be able to come out here, check out the turbine, see what it’s actually like – especially for a sustainable energy class, which I’m a part of,” said Grace Romer, SUNY Potsdam environmental studies/political science major.

The wind turbine partnership with Clarkson is part of the SUNY Potsdam’s effort to keep green spending local.

