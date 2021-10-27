Suzanne M. Collins, 73, formerly of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Suzanne M. Collins, 73, a resident of Ausable Forks and formerly of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Suzanne passed away on Tuesday at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburg. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Suzanne M. Collins.

