Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Gotham Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 900 block of Gotham Street in Watertown will be closed to through traffic for most of Wednesday and Thursday.

The stretch between Brainard and South Hamilton streets will be shut down as public works crews make sewer repairs.

The work will begin at 8:15 a.m. and wrap up round 5 p.m.

The work will resume Thursday as well.

The DPW says local residents will be accommodated, but other drivers should take another route.

