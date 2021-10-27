Watertown police seek help in finding missing woman

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is seeking your help in finding a missing woman.

Kayla Blowers was last seen leaving a home in the 600 block of Olive Street in Watertown on October 14.

Blowers is 20 years old, white, 5-feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build.

She has brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she may have shaved her head since the above picture was taken.

According to police, Blowers has ties to the Troy, New York area.

If you have information, police ask you to call them at 315-782-2233.

