Advertisement

AP Sources: Letitia James will run for New York governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news...
New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news conference in New York City on May 21. James has announced that she is running for governor, according to three people directly familiar with her plans.(Richard Drew | AP / Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to run for governor, according to three people directly familiar with her plans who were not authorized to speak publicly.

James will enter the race as a formidable candidate for the Democratic nomination just months after issuing a damning report that drove Andrew Cuomo from office in a sexual harassment scandal.

James is also known for her frequent legal tussles with former President Donald Trump.

She is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

James is poised to be a top threat to Gov. Kathy Hochul in the primary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown City Council candidate Amy Horton (file photo)
Council candidate gets $1,000 donation from mayor’s wife
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Jefferson County will be taking over dispatching services from Guilfoyle Ambulance, a change...
Jefferson County to take over Guilfoyle dispatching
Dan Skamperle
Shouting match erupts at Ogdensburg City Council meeting
Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul: more state prison closures ‘absolutely on the table’

Latest News

Send It To 7
Have something to share with us? Here’s how!
Hammond visited Heuvelton Wednesday for a girls' Section X Class D soccer quarterfinal.
Highlights & scores: Section III & Section X soccer postseasons continue
Wake Up Weather
A gem of a day
Watertown's Zoo New York unveiled a multi-phase master plan Wednesday.
Zoo New York unveils master plan