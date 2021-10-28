Advertisement

Bradford “Brad” A. Johnston, 57, of Macomb

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Bradford “Brad” A. Johnston, age 57, of Macomb, passed away at home on October 26, 2021.
Bradford “Brad” A. Johnston, age 57, of Macomb, passed away at home on October 26, 2021.(Funeral Home)

MACOMB, New York (WWNY) - Bradford “Brad” A. Johnston, age 57, of Macomb, passed away at home on October 26, 2021.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. His funeral service will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Brad was born on July 25, 1964 in Gouverneur to the late Douglas L. and Dorothy J. (Aldridge) Johnston. He graduated from Harrisville Central School and worked farming and trucking. He loved trucking animals, both as an independent hauler and for Davis Livestock Sales.

His daughter and his grandchildren were the light of his life; He loved them so much. He enjoyed animals, including cows, pigs, and even his daughter’s horses. In his free time, Brad would hunt, fish and trap.

He is survived by his daughter, Taylor Jenkins of Macomb, brother, Terry Johnston of Gouverneur, sisters, Catherine (Gary) Hopper of Gouverneur, Susan (Richard) Patton of North Gouverneur, and 4 grandchildren, Aurora, Cally, Avery, and Dawson.

Brad is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Robert Johnston.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 5 more people in tri-county area
Elizabeth A. Wilson, 75, of 3 High Street, peacefully passed away Wednesday afternoon, October...
Elizabeth A. Wilson, 75, of Norwood
COVID in school
Mannsville 5th graders quarantined after COVID exposure
Andrew Cuomo
Reports: sex crime complaint filed against former governor
The city of Ogdensburg obtained a court order to remove the shed at 1024 Congress Street.
Ogdensburg gets court order to remove shed ‘harboring drug activity’

Obituaries

Timothy Francis Hitsman, 59, of Dunbar Road, Lisbon died October 26, 2021 at his home while...
Timothy Francis Hitsman, 59, of Lisbon
Candles
Harold E. Hamilton, 88, of Gouverneur
Judy M. Fishel, age 74, of Gouverneur, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Gouverneur...
Judy M. Fishel, age 74, of Gouverneur
Stephen “Steve” L. Peacock age 60, of County Rt. 14 passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday October...
Stephen “Steve” L. Peacock age 60, of Madrid
Therapy dog
Therapy dogs in schools helping students
Todd G. Oakes, age 60, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital due to...
Todd G. Oakes, age 60, of Potsdam