Bradford “Brad” A. Johnston, 57, of Macomb

MACOMB, New York (WWNY) - Bradford “Brad” A. Johnston, age 57, of Macomb, passed away at home on October 26, 2021.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. His funeral service will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Brad was born on July 25, 1964 in Gouverneur to the late Douglas L. and Dorothy J. (Aldridge) Johnston. He graduated from Harrisville Central School and worked farming and trucking. He loved trucking animals, both as an independent hauler and for Davis Livestock Sales.

His daughter and his grandchildren were the light of his life; He loved them so much. He enjoyed animals, including cows, pigs, and even his daughter’s horses. In his free time, Brad would hunt, fish and trap.

He is survived by his daughter, Taylor Jenkins of Macomb, brother, Terry Johnston of Gouverneur, sisters, Catherine (Gary) Hopper of Gouverneur, Susan (Richard) Patton of North Gouverneur, and 4 grandchildren, Aurora, Cally, Avery, and Dawson.

Brad is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Robert Johnston.

