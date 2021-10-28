Advertisement

Combining reading with pumpkins

Pumpkins decorated like literary characters
Pumpkins decorated like literary characters(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Oct. 28, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Elementary School in Watertown is holding its second annual pumpkin decorating contest.

Students have to decorate the gourd like their favorite literary character.

The most popular this year was Pete the Cat.

“The kids love it. They come to the library and they want a new book, but now they’re excited to see the new pumpkins that kids have decorated. We’ve had over 60 pumpkins,” said Nicole Stratton, school librarian & media specialist.

The winning pumpkin will be picked from the patch Friday by the school principal.

