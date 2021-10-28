Advertisement

COVID kills 5 more people in tri-county area

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are 5 COVID-related deaths to report in the region Thursday. Three in Jefferson County and 2 in Lewis County.

Jefferson County said 3 local residents died, bringing the pandemic’s death toll to 103.

There were 78 new COVID cases reported and 22 people are in the hospital.

Lewis County’s death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 35.

The county reports 16 new cases and 5 hospitalizations.

There were no new deaths reported in St. Lawrence County.

Officials there reported 75 new cases and 27 hospitalizations.

