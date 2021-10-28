Crash closes town of Madrid road for nearly 3 hours
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOWN OF MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A crash in the town of Madrid Thursday morning took out a utility pole and kept a road closed for nearly 3 hours.
According to Madrid Fire Chief Wyatt Boswell, a pickup truck struck the pole on Route 310 at approximately 9 a.m.
He said the two people inside the truck suffered minor injuries.
Route 310 had to be closed to traffic between Route 345 and Rutherford Road due to low-hanging wires.
Boswell said National Grid and Verizon crews made repairs and the road was reopened.
State police are handling the investigation. 7 News has reached out to troopers for additional information; we’ll update this story if we hear from them.
