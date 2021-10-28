Crash closes town of Madrid road for nearly 3 hours

TOWN OF MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A crash in the town of Madrid Thursday morning took out a utility pole and kept a road closed for nearly 3 hours.

According to Madrid Fire Chief Wyatt Boswell, a pickup truck struck the pole on Route 310 at approximately 9 a.m.

He said the two people inside the truck suffered minor injuries.

Route 310 had to be closed to traffic between Route 345 and Rutherford Road due to low-hanging wires.

Boswell said National Grid and Verizon crews made repairs and the road was reopened.

State police are handling the investigation. 7 News has reached out to troopers for additional information; we’ll update this story if we hear from them.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.