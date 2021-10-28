Elizabeth A. Wilson, 75, of Norwood

Elizabeth A. Wilson, 75, of 3 High Street, peacefully passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 27, 2021 at her home. (Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. Wilson, 75, of 3 High Street, peacefully passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 27, 2021 at her home.

Elizabeth was born on October 11, 1946 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Bernard and Eleanor Frances (Wilkins) LaHair. She attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School, where she graduated in 1964. She continued her education at Christelle School of Cosmetics. On July 10, 1965, she married Robert M. Wilson at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church with Msgr. Francis Maguire, officiating.

Elizabeth was a self-employed hairdresser owning the Beauty Nook for many years. She was a member of the local Hairdressers’ Association and enjoyed bowling, doing crossword and sudoku puzzles, reading, and watching NASCAR.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her son, Trevor Alan and Caitlin Wilson of Norwood; her grandchildren, Kayleigh Jordyn and Robert Arthur Wilson, and her beloved dog Tessa, who faithfully stayed by her side.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Michael B. LaHair.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, with Kenny Ashley officiating. A celebration of her life will follow at the American Legion in Norwood.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Potsdam Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends may share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

