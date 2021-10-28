A gem of a day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a very nice fall day.

Thursday starts out chilly. Temperatures were mostly in the 30s before daybreak.

There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 50s.

It stays clear overnight. Lows will mostly be in the 30s again. It could get foggy in parts of St. Lawrence County overnight.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be a rainy day. We’ll see showers off and on all day. Highs will be in the low 50s.

There’s a chance of rain Sunday -- Halloween -- morning, but it should be cloudy and dry for trick or treating. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 50s on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

