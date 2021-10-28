Genevieve M. “Jenny” Rhone, 73, of Watertown

Genevieve M. “Jenny” Rhone, 73, of Howk Street, passed away on Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Genevieve M. “Jenny” Rhone, 73, of Howk Street, passed away on Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Jenny was born in Carthage, New York on March 11, 1948, daughter of the late Gilbert A. and Elizabeth M. (Noyes) Rushlow. She graduated from Carthage Central School and went on to receive an Associate’s degree from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse with Mercy Hospital as well as Carthage Area Hospital for many years.

On February 4, 1967 she married Lloyd J. Rhone at the Carthage Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Edward VanderHey officiating. Lloyd passed away on May 29, 2019.

Everyone who met Jenny loved her. She enjoyed making quilts for her family, knitting, crocheting and scrapbooking. She liked playing golf and card games, namely “Nickles.” Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Ann and Allen “Jay” Storey of Watertown; Kimberly Jean and Darren Call of Rodman; and Rebecca Sue and Pat Corcoran of Oakland, FL; a son and daughter-in-law, Samuel Lloyd and Kreshelle Rhone of Fayetteville, GA; five siblings, Nancy Campany of Carthage; Richard Rushlow of Carthage; Robert Rushlow of Carthage; Dorothy and her husband David Moses of Carthage; and Rosemary Bauter of Natural Bridge; two sisters-in-law, Judy Rhone of Walhalla, SC and Vickie Greene of Lowville; a niece that was much like a sister, Sheila Harris; as well as 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her parents and her husband Lloyd, as well as two brothers, Jerry & Larry Rushlow.

Memorial donations in Jenny’s memory can be made to Samaritan’s Walker Center for Cancer Care at https://samaritanhealth.com/giving/ or to Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown NY 13601.

Calling hours will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A funeral service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 1:00 PM with Wayne Storey officiating. Burial will then immediately follow in Hillside Cemetery, West Carthage.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.