Have a COVID vaccine question? Here’s a chance to have a medical provider answer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ask a COVID question, get a call back from a medical provider within 2 business days.

The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization is offering an online portal where anyone can submit vaccine-related questions.

Officials say the vaccine is a choice, but they want everyone to ask the questions they have and listen to the answers.

“For people who don’t have a doctor or maybe who otherwise prefer this method, this is another way to get medically sound, scientific information about the COVID vaccine and it’s meant to be as convenient as possible as well,” said Joanna Loomis, FDRHPO, North Country Initiative deputy director.

The form for the community to submit questions can be accessed by clicking HERE. Since providers will be calling back, individuals are encouraged to accept the call even if the number is unrecognized.

