Highlights & scores: Section III & Section X soccer postseasons continue

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Section III and Section X soccer were in the spotlight Wednesday as postseason play rolls along.

At South Jefferson, the girls’ Section III Class D soccer semifinals were on tap as Lyme battled top-seed Bishop Ludden. Ludden is looking for the early score, but Ashley Pawelczyk’s shot is stopped by Lyme goalie Kaitlyn Weston. Late in the first half, Lyme gets on the board when Callie LaFontaine’s left-footed boot finds the back of the net. It’s 1-0 Lyme.

That would be your final.

“It’s an exciting win for us for sure,” Lyme coach Mary Guyette said. “I thought we were well prepared for Bishop Ludden. We knew they were going to be a very good team so I was very happy with the way that we performed tonight.”

“It’s a very emotional time,” said Callie LaFontaine, who scored Lyme’s game-winning goal. “I cannot believe we are going to be playing in the sectional finals.”>

In girls’ Section III Class C semis from South Jeff, the Immaculate Heart Lady Cavaliers met Mount Markham. IHC with the early pressure, but Katharina Probst’s shot is stopped. Late in the first half, Mount Markham strikes when Amber Piersma dents the back of the net. It’s 1-0 Mustangs at the half.

The Lady Cavs fall to Mount Markham 2-0.

Hammond was at Heuvelton for a girls’ Section X Class D soccer quarterfinal.

Katie Cunningham scored the game’s only goal, set up by Ryan McAllister, lifting Heuvelton to a 1-0 win and a berth in the Class D semifinals against Lisbon.

In boys’ Section X Class D semis, Parishville-Hopkinton was at Morristown. Tristan Simmons puts the Rockets up 1-0. Two minutes later, Aaron Woodcock dents the back of the net, making it 2-0. John Snell scores off the PK to put the Panthers on the board.

Cooper Bennett connects on the breakaway as Morristown wins 5-1.

Lisbon and Chateaugay battled in a Section X Class D boys’ semi.

Isaac LaRock splits the pipes and it’s 1-0 Golden Knights. Eighty-four seconds later, Miles Gendebien buries the blast, making it 2-0.

Griff Walker makes it 3-0.

That would be your final.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ Section III Class D semifinal

Lyme 1, Bishop Ludden 0

Girls’ Section III Class C semifinal

Mount Markham 2, Immaculate Heart 0

Girls’ Section X Class C semifinals

Norwood-Norfolk 4, Brushton-Moira 2 (shootout)

Madrid-Waddington 3, St. Lawrence Central 2

Girls’ Section X Class D quarterfinal

Heuvelton 1, Hammond 0

Boys’ Section III Class D semifinal

Belleville Henderson 2, Manlius Pebble Hill 1

Boys’ Section X Class B semifinals

Salmon River 3, Canton 2

OFA 2, Potsdam 1

Boys’ Section X Class D semifinals

Morristown 5, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Lisbon 3, Chateaugay 0

Men’s college soccer

Clarkson 0, Skidmore 0 (OT)

College volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 3, SUNY Canton 1

High school volleyball

Salmon River 3, Massena 0

Malone 3, Chateaugay 1

Tupper Lake 3, Brushton-Moira 0

OFA 3m Madrid-Waddington 0

