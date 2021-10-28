Advertisement

Highlights & scores: Section III & Section X soccer postseasons continue

By Rob Krone
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Section III and Section X soccer were in the spotlight Wednesday as postseason play rolls along.

At South Jefferson, the girls’ Section III Class D soccer semifinals were on tap as Lyme battled top-seed Bishop Ludden. Ludden is looking for the early score, but Ashley Pawelczyk’s shot is stopped by Lyme goalie Kaitlyn Weston. Late in the first half, Lyme gets on the board when Callie LaFontaine’s left-footed boot finds the back of the net. It’s 1-0 Lyme.

That would be your final.

“It’s an exciting win for us for sure,” Lyme coach Mary Guyette said. “I thought we were well prepared for Bishop Ludden. We knew they were going to be a very good team so I was very happy with the way that we performed tonight.”

“It’s a very emotional time,” said Callie LaFontaine, who scored Lyme’s game-winning goal. “I cannot believe we are going to be playing in the sectional finals.”>

In girls’ Section III Class C semis from South Jeff, the Immaculate Heart Lady Cavaliers met Mount Markham. IHC with the early pressure, but Katharina Probst’s shot is stopped. Late in the first half, Mount Markham strikes when Amber Piersma dents the back of the net. It’s 1-0 Mustangs at the half.

The Lady Cavs fall to Mount Markham 2-0.

Hammond was at Heuvelton for a girls’ Section X Class D soccer quarterfinal.

Katie Cunningham scored the game’s only goal, set up by Ryan McAllister, lifting Heuvelton to a 1-0 win and a berth in the Class D semifinals against Lisbon.

In boys’ Section X Class D semis, Parishville-Hopkinton was at Morristown. Tristan Simmons puts the Rockets up 1-0. Two minutes later, Aaron Woodcock dents the back of the net, making it 2-0. John Snell scores off the PK to put the Panthers on the board.

Cooper Bennett connects on the breakaway as Morristown wins 5-1.

Lisbon and Chateaugay battled in a Section X Class D boys’ semi.

Isaac LaRock splits the pipes and it’s 1-0 Golden Knights. Eighty-four seconds later, Miles Gendebien buries the blast, making it 2-0.

Griff Walker makes it 3-0.

That would be your final.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ Section III Class D semifinal

Lyme 1, Bishop Ludden 0

Girls’ Section III Class C semifinal

Mount Markham 2, Immaculate Heart 0

Girls’ Section X Class C semifinals

Norwood-Norfolk 4, Brushton-Moira 2 (shootout)

Madrid-Waddington 3, St. Lawrence Central 2

Girls’ Section X Class D quarterfinal

Heuvelton 1, Hammond 0

Boys’ Section III Class D semifinal

Belleville Henderson 2, Manlius Pebble Hill 1

Boys’ Section X Class B semifinals

Salmon River 3, Canton 2

OFA 2, Potsdam 1

Boys’ Section X Class D semifinals

Morristown 5, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Lisbon 3, Chateaugay 0

Men’s college soccer

Clarkson 0, Skidmore 0 (OT)

College volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 3, SUNY Canton 1

High school volleyball

Salmon River 3, Massena 0

Malone 3, Chateaugay 1

Tupper Lake 3, Brushton-Moira 0

OFA 3m Madrid-Waddington 0

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown City Council candidate Amy Horton (file photo)
Council candidate gets $1,000 donation from mayor’s wife
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Jefferson County will be taking over dispatching services from Guilfoyle Ambulance, a change...
Jefferson County to take over Guilfoyle dispatching
Dan Skamperle
Shouting match erupts at Ogdensburg City Council meeting
Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul: more state prison closures ‘absolutely on the table’

Latest News

Highlights & scores: Section III & Section X soccer postseasons continue
Members of the Colton-Pierrepont girls' soccer team celebrate their SectionX quarterfinal win...
Highlights & scores: Section X soccer & honoring a longtime league director
A Fort Drum-based team is keeping the sport of rugby alive in the north country.
Rugby: alive & well in the north country
Braggin' Rights
Braggin’ Rights: an impressive muskie & a first 8-pointer