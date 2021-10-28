Hogansburg man with 470 pounds of marijuana going to prison

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A 28-year-old Hogansburg man caught with about 470 pounds of marijuana last year is going to prison.

Tevin Terrance was sentenced in federal court in Albany Thursday to 2 years and 5 months behind bars. After he’s released from prison, he will be supervised for 3 years.

In June, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, and possessing with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

On August 20, 2020, state police said Terrance and his brother, Tryen, were driving separate vehicles when they were stopped on Route 30 in Mayfield, New York for traffic violations.

Police at the time said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicles. They found the drugs inside 10 hockey bags.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the brothers intended to distribute the marijuana in the New York City area.

Tyren Terrance pleaded guilty in May to the same charges as his brother and was sentenced last month to 2 years and 5 months in prison, with 3 years of post-release supervision.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.