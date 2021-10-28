Advertisement

Hogansburg man with 470 pounds of marijuana going to prison

This state police photo shows hundreds of pounds of marijuana allegedly found in the vehicles...
This state police photo shows hundreds of pounds of marijuana allegedly found in the vehicles of two Akwesasne brothers who were stopped in Mayfield, NY.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A 28-year-old Hogansburg man caught with about 470 pounds of marijuana last year is going to prison.

Tevin Terrance was sentenced in federal court in Albany Thursday to 2 years and 5 months behind bars. After he’s released from prison, he will be supervised for 3 years.

In June, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, and possessing with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

On August 20, 2020, state police said Terrance and his brother, Tryen, were driving separate vehicles when they were stopped on Route 30 in Mayfield, New York for traffic violations.

Police at the time said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicles. They found the drugs inside 10 hockey bags.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the brothers intended to distribute the marijuana in the New York City area.

Tyren Terrance pleaded guilty in May to the same charges as his brother and was sentenced last month to 2 years and 5 months in prison, with 3 years of post-release supervision.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown City Council candidate Amy Horton (file photo)
Council candidate gets $1,000 donation from mayor’s wife
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul: more state prison closures ‘absolutely on the table’
Bill Eastman stands with a tractor burned in the fire
Family counts blessings after devastating barn fire
Jefferson County will be taking over dispatching services from Guilfoyle Ambulance, a change...
Jefferson County to take over Guilfoyle dispatching

Latest News

Crash
Crash closes town of Madrid road for nearly 3 hours
WWNY
Jefferson Community College Women’s Organization to hold craft fair
Send It To 7
Have something to share with us? Here’s how!
New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news...
AP Sources: Letitia James will run for New York governor