Indian River school district asks voters to approve extra $25M for project

TOWN OF PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The price tag for a big project across the Indian River Central School District is coming in higher than expected.

District officials need the community’s okay to spend more.

In 2019, the public voted to approve a $41 million capital project to improve infrastructure at all the schools.

Superintendent Troy Decker says the COVID-19 pandemic drove up prices for materials and labor, pushing the project’s cost up.

Now another $25 million is now needed.

If the public says yes, Decker says local taxes won’t go up.

“We can do so again as a result of favorable state aid in this environment. We can do that without any increase to our taxpayers. We’ll complete our project with no increase to local tax levy,” he said.

The vote will be November 16 at the district office from noon to 6 p.m.

