Jefferson Community College Women’s Organization to hold craft fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College Women’s Organization will be holding its annual craft fair this weekend.

Melody Brenon appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

The craft fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in JCC’s gym.

Admission is $2 for adults. Children under the age of 10 get in for free. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

A variety of vendors will be selling things like soap, candles, sweaters and carved wood products.

Money raised from the event is used for scholarships for women attending JCC.

