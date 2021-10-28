Advertisement

Jefferson Community College Women’s Organization to hold craft fair

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College Women’s Organization will be holding its annual craft fair this weekend.

Melody Brenon appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

The craft fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in JCC’s gym.

Admission is $2 for adults. Children under the age of 10 get in for free. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

A variety of vendors will be selling things like soap, candles, sweaters and carved wood products.

Money raised from the event is used for scholarships for women attending JCC.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown City Council candidate Amy Horton (file photo)
Council candidate gets $1,000 donation from mayor’s wife
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul: more state prison closures ‘absolutely on the table’
Bill Eastman stands with a tractor burned in the fire
Family counts blessings after devastating barn fire
Jefferson County will be taking over dispatching services from Guilfoyle Ambulance, a change...
Jefferson County to take over Guilfoyle dispatching

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Jefferson Community College Woman's Organization to hold craft fair
Send It To 7
Have something to share with us? Here’s how!
New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news...
AP Sources: Letitia James will run for New York governor
Hammond visited Heuvelton Wednesday for a girls' Section X Class D soccer quarterfinal.
Highlights & scores: Section III & Section X soccer postseasons continue