GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Judy M. Fishel, age 74, of Gouverneur, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Gouverneur Hospital.

Calling hours for Judy will be on Wednesday November 3, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Her funeral mass will be on Thursday, November 4th at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church in Gouverneur with Father Jay Seymour officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Rossie. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Judy was born on May 16, 1947 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Edward and Lois (Emrich) Fishel. She graduated from Morristown Central School in 1965 and then went on to graduate from Canton ATC for nursing. In 1972 she took a full-time position at Kinney Drugs Warehouse in Gouverneur, where she worked for 30+ years.

Judy was a true giver and enjoyed the simple things in life. She enjoyed traveling, driving through the Adirondacks in the Fall to see the leaves change, watching Hallmark movies, going with her children and siblings to Canada for Chinese dinner. Her family was everything to her. She loved her children and grandchildren. She was very close with her siblings and nieces and nephews and enjoyed all of the family gatherings.

Surviving is her two sons and their wives, Chad and Heather Fishel and Kevin and Jennifer Fishel all of Gouverneur; Her sister, Nancy Russell of Ogdensburg; three brothers and their wives, Thomas and Marlene Fishel of Black Lake, Dale and Penny Fishel of Gouverneur and Randy and Linda Fishel of Hammond; seven grandchildren, Gavin, James, Graham, Josslyn, Janie, Jonathan and Hadley and five nieces and nephews, Michael Russell, Chris Fishel, Alison Lawrence, Lauren Fishel and Erica Hilborne.

Judy is predeceased by her parents and a brother-in-law, James Russell.

Donations may be made in Judy’s memory to the St. James School, 20 S. Gordon St. Gouverneur, NY 13642 or to the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1024 US Hwy. 11, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

