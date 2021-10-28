Legal action taken against owner of former FunXcape building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of the former FunXcape building is more than a year behind on her payments and now the Watertown Local Development Corporation is taking legal action to get the money it’s owed.

WLDC Chief Executive Officer Don Rutherford said Thursday that Vina Bonner, the owner of the building at 223 JB Wise Place, has been served and has until November 4 to respond.

Rutherford said Bonner owes the WLDC more than $212,000 and that he hasn’t heard from her in more than six months.

7 News contacted Bonner, who confirms she has been served by the WLDC, but declined further comment.

