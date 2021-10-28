Advertisement

Mannsville 5th graders quarantined after COVID exposure

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After a COVID exposure, 47 students at Mannsville Elementary School are now quarantined.

This involves all 5th grade students at Mannsville after 5 students tested for positive COVID.

The South Jefferson Central School District is working with a specialist out of Albany, assigned through the state Department of Health.

The superintendent points out that 5th graders at Mannsville don’t stay in one classroom and because of that mobility, they decided the best step was to quarantine the two 5th grade classes.

