Ogdensburg gets court order to remove shed ‘harboring drug activity’

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg going to court and cleaning up derelict properties.

It’s cleanup day at 1024 Congress Street. It took a court order to do it. And it’s not just the mess. Neighbors endure a lot.

“The traffic, the noise, the spotlight shining in their house from their shed back here. It’s just awful. They can’t sleep all night long. They have to get up and work the next day. Get the kids off to school. It’s crazy,” said Debra Kench, former Congress Street resident.

And police come there a lot. An Indiana man was arrested for meth possession in the driveway in June.

“A lot of traffic through this lane all night long,” said Kench.

The city obtained a court order to remove the shed Monday. The order said people have been living there. Human waste was found outside. The shed violates city building codes.

“It’s been harboring drug activity. Illegal inhabitants in the shed. It was erected with no permits in violation of the electrical code,” said Andrea Smith, Ogdensburg director of planning and development.

The court said the shed and all unregistered motor vehicles could be removed by the city. A fine of $2,575 must be paid. Another cleanup order was served in the summer.

“It’s a pretty pervasive problem and the city has taken a hard stance on correcting these issues and working them through the court system,” said Smith.

The owners of the property must also pay the city for all cleanup costs.

The first signs of this crackdown came in the summer. That’s when city officials condemned a home at 1308 Ford Street. Two people there had just been arrested for allegedly making meth and the city feared the entire home was contaminated.

At 1024 Congress, the owners can be charged a continuing fine if conditions persist. Police have opened a drug investigation.

