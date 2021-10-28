Advertisement

Reports: sex crime complaint filed against former governor

Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - According to CNN and other news outlets, a sex crime complaint has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

CNN reports Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for New York state courts, confirmed hat a misdemeanor complaint against the former Democratic governor has been filed in Albany City Court.

“As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” Chalfen said in a statement to CNN.

Cuomo resigned from his post in August after a report from the state attorney general found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied sexual misconduct allegations. He said he made mistakes, but the more serious accusations were false.

We’ll be updating this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown City Council candidate Amy Horton (file photo)
Council candidate gets $1,000 donation from mayor’s wife
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul: more state prison closures ‘absolutely on the table’
Bill Eastman stands with a tractor burned in the fire
Family counts blessings after devastating barn fire
Jefferson County will be taking over dispatching services from Guilfoyle Ambulance, a change...
Jefferson County to take over Guilfoyle dispatching

Latest News

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 5 more people in tri-county area
COVID in school
Mannsville 5th graders quarantined after COVID exposure
The city of Ogdensburg obtained a court order to remove the shed at 1024 Congress Street.
Ogdensburg gets court order to remove shed ‘harboring drug activity’
Therapy dog
Therapy dogs in schools helping students