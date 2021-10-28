Reports: sex crime complaint filed against former governor

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - According to CNN and other news outlets, a sex crime complaint has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

CNN reports Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for New York state courts, confirmed hat a misdemeanor complaint against the former Democratic governor has been filed in Albany City Court.

“As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” Chalfen said in a statement to CNN.

Cuomo resigned from his post in August after a report from the state attorney general found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied sexual misconduct allegations. He said he made mistakes, but the more serious accusations were false.

We’ll be updating this story as we get more information.

