Samuel A. McBride, 79, of Black River

Samuel A. McBride, 79, of 30451 Burnup Road, Black River, NY, passed away October 27, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by his family. (Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Samuel A. McBride, 79, of 30451 Burnup Road, Black River, NY, passed away October 27, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 14, 1942, in Watertown, NY, son of Timothy and June (Williams) McBride. He started school at the one room schoolhouse in Felts Mills and attended Carthage Central School. Following school he entered the US Navy on September 29, 1959 and served aboard the USS Harlan R. Dickson DD-708 in the Mediterranean. He was honorably discharged on March 8, 1963.

He married Linda Spencer on August 29, 1964 together they had two children, the marriage later ended in divorce. He then married Marsha DeLosh on July 3, 1987, and they were married for 30 years, the marriage ended in divorce.

Sam began a lifelong career as a pipefitter in 1965 at Zellerbach in Carthage where he worked for over thirty years.

He was a member of the Carthage American Legion and Carthage VFW. Sam bowled in various leagues, was an avid golfer and member at Carlowden Country Club in Carthage.

Among his survivors are his daughter and son in law, Samantha A. (Troy R.) Schirmer, of Black River; a son and daughter in law, Gerald “Jerry” (Billie Jo) DeLosh, of Brownville; nine grandchildren Amber Peck and her companion Steven Williams, Ashlie Hall and her companion, Dustin Van Tassel, Courtney (Nate Breadwell, Cody (Tiffany) Schirmer, Jerry DeLosh, Mason DeLosh and his fiance Cortney Carter, Emily Miller, Zach (McKaylee) Miller and Logan Miller; several great grandchildren and his brother and sister in law, Timothy (Ruby) McBride, of Tulsa, OK.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a son, Timothy McBride; sister, Sandra Kellogg, a brother, Michael McBride and his beloved dog, Maggie Sue.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Felts Mills Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.