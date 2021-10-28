Shoen, Olney haven’t made their campaign finances public

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the weeks leading up to Election Day, candidates are required to make their campaign finances public. The problem is - a couple of Watertown City Council candidates haven’t.

Ben Shoen has not filed his finances to the state at all this year. Candidates are supposed to do it twice between the primary and the election.

Shoen says he hasn’t taken any money in donations and has self-funded his campaign, but state Board of Election laws require candidates to file regardless.

Cliff Olney hasn’t filed at all this year either. He says his treasurer has been dealing with a medical issue and he hasn’t been able to file himself because of paperwork issues. Olney says he plans on filing within a week.

“There’s nothing that anybody will see in my report that would look funny or look odd. It’s just basic stuff that my expenses for what it is that’s been paid for at this time,” said Olney.

Amy Horton submitted her finances for the second deadline, but not the first. Horton says she just missed that deadline because it’s her first time running and she wasn’t familiar with the filing laws at the time.

A spokesman from the state Board of Elections says candidates could face a $1,000 fine for each missed filing date.

