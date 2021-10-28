Advertisement

St. Lawrence County grand jury indicts teen on assault charge

The teen pictured above going into St. Lawrence County Court spent more than a month in the ER.
The teen pictured above going into St. Lawrence County Court spent more than a month in the ER.
By Keith Benman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy, who was held in the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center emergency room for 38 days, has been indicted on a charge of felony assault.

The indictment was handed up by a St. Lawrence County grand jury Thursday.

The case will be heard in Youth Part County Court, where the judge will have the option of moving it to Family Court. It’s alleged the teen punched out a maintenance man in the emergency room of the Ogdensburg hospital on September 23.

At a hearing after his arrest, his lawyer attributed the incident to his client being held for so long in the emergency room. The teen was being held there because there was no space available for him at psychiatric facilities.

Child advocates say extended stays in the emergency room for children needing mental health services are common. That’s because there’s a lack of psychiatric facilities around the state that can care for children.

Claxton-Hepburn is the designated emergency mental health hospital for St. Lawrence County.

