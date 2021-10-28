Advertisement

Stephen “Steve” L. Peacock age 60, of Madrid

Oct. 28, 2021
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Stephen “Steve” L. Peacock age 60, of County Rt. 14 passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday October 26, 2021 at his camp. Steve suffered from seizure disorder and alcoholism for many years.

Steve was born on December 29th, 1960 in Canton, the son of the late Harold and Shirley (Middlemiss) Peacock. He attended Madrid-Waddington Schools and later graduated from Taxidermy School. He did many mountings for his family. Steve enjoyed visiting, family get together, helping at the Madrid Bluegrass, working on construction projects with his brothers and sisters, spending time outdoors and his camp listening to AC/DC music and his beloved dog, “Samantha”. He especially enjoyed his many nieces and nephews and the adventures they shared fishing and in the woods.

Steve is survived by his brothers Harold (Debby); Michael (Betty), Tim (Dawn); and sister’s Cheri Stevenson, Sue Wilson; Tammy Hawkins and Mara (Scott) O’Neil, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Stephen was predeceased by his brother Calvin in 2004 and his brother in-law Rick Stevenson in 2009.

We would like to thank the Madrid Community for their help in watching over Steve as we all struggled to keep him safe.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home on Saturday October 30, 2021 from 11:00am to 1:00pm with burial to immediately follow in Madrid Cemetery. Friends are welcome to join us at the family home at 3951 County Rt. 14 Madrid, New York 13660.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Madrid Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 129, Madrid, NY 13660.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Online condolences, pictures and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

