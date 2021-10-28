Theodore E.”Ted” Stevens, 74, of Dexter, NY passed away peacefully at his home on October 26, 2021 surrounded by his family. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Theodore E.“Ted” Stevens, 74, of Dexter, NY passed away peacefully at his home on October 26, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Born on August 10, 1947 in Watertown, NY, son of Henry and Loretta (Bercume) Stevens, he attended Indian River High School.

He married Candace Coon, on April 12, 1969, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Philadelphia, NY. Following their marriage they resided in Watertown until moving to the Dexter area. Candace worked for Empsall’s Department Store and then JRC on East Grove St. in Dexter.

Ted worked for the General Brown High School as a custodian from 1976 until 1988.

He enjoyed doing small engine repairs, fishing, hunting, and fixing things around the house.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife Candace Stevens, of Dexter; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Daniel (Michael) Stevens, of DePauville, Mark Stevens, of Evans Mills; five grandchildren, two brothers, Brian Stevens, of Dexter and Thomas Stevens.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by two brothers Joseph Bercume and Patrick Stevens.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. It was his wish to be cremated and there will be no services at this time.

Donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church 119 Main St., Brownville, NY 13615.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.