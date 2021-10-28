Therapy dogs in schools helping students

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In school, there are many different kinds of teachers, even four-legged ones. We meet three therapy dogs, who teach coping and socializing skills.

At BOCES’ Jack Boak Educational Center in Lowville, every day starts with a tail wag and a belly rub.

“Her spot is normally on the lower belly,” said Page Watson, student.

Reese is a therapy dog for students, providing some comfort during these challenging years.

“I’ll come to school not in the best mood because I have to wear a mask and I can’t do as many things as I used to, but when I see Reese, she makes my day a lot better,” said Olivia Williams, student.

“Overall, since Reese has been here, we’ve seen an increase in kids just wanting to be at school. She really is just there to be loved on and that in itself makes the kids feel a lot more comfortable, and that calms them down,” said Harley Hancock, teacher and Reese’s handler.

Reese’s puppy, Captain, is training to be a therapy dog too.

“Seeing the reaction Reese had with the students here, I thought what a great benefit it would be, especially for the younger students. So, that’s why we decided to bring him on board,” said Alicia Ross, principal and Captain’s handler.

With an increasing emphasis on social-emotional health in recent years, many schools are seeing the benefits of having dogs in the classroom.

“I will say they’re just as good for the adults as they are for the students,” said Ross.

At Wilson Elementary in Adams, Wilson the Lab has been serving students since he was a puppy.

“He’s like a rock star at school. Everyone just loves him and wants to be around him,” said Rebecca Dalrymple, transportation administer and Wilson’s handler. “He has a number of jobs here at Wilson. He goes to the classrooms every day. He has a schedule just like everybody else.”

When he’s not checking the kindergartners’ math, he’s hanging out at the playground.

“I think people are just now realizing the magic of animals and what they can do to help us. He makes people happy,” said Dalrymple.

With the help of Reese, Captain and Wilson, educators say attendance has been up, students have been happier, and the floor has been free of any dropped cheese sticks.

