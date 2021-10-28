Timothy Francis Hitsman, 59, of Lisbon

Timothy Francis Hitsman, 59, of Dunbar Road, Lisbon died October 26, 2021 at his home while under the care of his loving family. (Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Timothy Francis Hitsman, 59, of Dunbar Road, Lisbon died October 26, 2021 at his home while under the care of his loving family.

There will be no services at this time. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

Tim was born February 20, 1962 in Canton, New York and attended Lisbon Central School. He was a lifetime resident of Lisbon and enjoyed winters in Ormond Beach, Florida.

On July 25, 1981 he married Kimberly Ann Allen in Hermon, NY with Rev. Bailey as celebrant. The couple were married forty years and raised two sons.

Surviving are his wife Kim; two sons Jason and companion Amanda Ashley and Jeremy and wife Crystal; two grandchildren, Olivia and Ellie Hitsman; and one brother and two sisters.

He was predeceased by his father, James Hitsman (1992), a brother, Daniel Hitsman (2017) and his grandparents, Francis and Eudora Lottie.

He enjoyed time at his favorite spot- the camp in Parishville on Sterling Pond Road. He was also fond of time spent working and hunting with the boys on his son’s dairy farm. Tim thought the world of his two granddaughters and spent all the time he could spare with them. He also had a special place in his heart for the boys (Eric Adams, Boomer McGraw and BJ Watson) who went to school with his sons, staying in touch with them even as they became men. He was proud to have the opportunity to teach Adam Brown how to hunt and the time they spent together. Tim also was a NASCAR and dirt track racing fan.

He volunteered at church in Florida, helping with food bank distribution, providing transportation for the homeless to appointments, etc… He liked to hang out at the fishing pier with friends.

Tim will also be remembered by a special group of friends that he grew up with including: and Roger Carr, Jamie Jenner and Steve, David and Chris Beldock. Special friends Keith and Marlene Shaver of Ogdensburg who were like adopted parents to him and his wife, Kim.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

