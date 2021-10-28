Advertisement

Todd G. Oakes, age 60, of Potsdam

Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Todd G. Oakes, age 60, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital due to COVID-19 complications. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Friends and family may be received on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid, with burial to follow in Madrid Cemetery. Per the family’s request, anyone planning to attend, please do so casually dressed as that would be what Todd would want.

Todd was born on September 4, 1961 in Potsdam, the son of Eugene P. and Ann E. (Snyder) Oakes. Todd was employed at ALCOA in the maintenance department as a painter. In his spare time, Todd liked to ride motorcycles and loved participating in bike rallies. He also cherished the time spent with his wife, his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fixing motorcycles and building things.

He is survived by his loving wife Darci, and five sons; Jedidiah P. of Potsdam; Jeremiah J. of Ogdensburg; Jesse J. of Rome, Brandon A. and Jericko G. both Potsdam. Todd is also survived by his grandchildren; Landon, Lincoln, Loki, Sawyer, and future granddaughter Penelope.

His siblings; twin brother Tracy S. and Cheryl of Parishville; Scot G. and Cheri of West Potsdam, Daniel D. and Rebecca of Parishville; Deanna L. and Barbara Girard of Louisville along with  his nieces; Melissa, Megan, Emily, Nadine, and Danielle. Nephews; Joshua, Joseph, and Jacob. Todd is also survived by someone special, whom he enjoyed giving motorcycle rides to and considered her as a daughter, Jennah Thompson. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Mary Lou, and a brother, Dale, in infancy.

Family and friends are encouraged to share online condolences, pictures, and memories with the family by visiting at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

