Two indicted on sexual assault charges in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two people accused of sexual assault against children have been indicted after their trial in September on similar charges was declared a mistrial.

A St. Lawrence County grand jury indicted 38-year-old Philip Roberts and 29-year-old Janelle Roberts on charges of predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act.

Both also face a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

The alleged crimes date back to 2016 and 2017 and there have been several rounds of indictments for the two suspects.

The most recent indictment comes after the judge at their September trial declared a mistrial.

