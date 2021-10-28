Advertisement

Two indicted on sexual assault charges in St. Lawrence County

Sexual assault
Sexual assault(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two people accused of sexual assault against children have been indicted after their trial in September on similar charges was declared a mistrial.

A St. Lawrence County grand jury indicted 38-year-old Philip Roberts and 29-year-old Janelle Roberts on charges of predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act.

Both also face a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

The alleged crimes date back to 2016 and 2017 and there have been several rounds of indictments for the two suspects.

The most recent indictment comes after the judge at their September trial declared a mistrial.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown City Council candidate Amy Horton (file photo)
Council candidate gets $1,000 donation from mayor’s wife
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul: more state prison closures ‘absolutely on the table’
Bill Eastman stands with a tractor burned in the fire
Family counts blessings after devastating barn fire
Jefferson County will be taking over dispatching services from Guilfoyle Ambulance, a change...
Jefferson County to take over Guilfoyle dispatching

Latest News

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 5 more people in tri-county area
COVID in school
Mannsville 5th graders quarantined after COVID exposure
Andrew Cuomo
Reports: sex crime complaint filed against former governor
The city of Ogdensburg obtained a court order to remove the shed at 1024 Congress Street.
Ogdensburg gets court order to remove shed ‘harboring drug activity’
Therapy dog
Therapy dogs in schools helping students