Watertown man critically hurt in crash in town of Hounsfield

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Officials say a crash that left a Watertown man critically injured appears to be alcohol-related.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Joseph Marshall of Watertown was driving on County Route 62 in the town of Hounsfield when he went off the road and struck an embankment.

The vehicle became airborne and crashed into a group of trees.

When patrols responded to the scene shortly after midnight Thursday, they said they found Marshall unconscious and trapped in the vehicle.

Rescue crews freed him from the wreckage. Marshall was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

State police, Sackets Harbor and Town of Watertown fire departments, Guilfoyle Ambulance and LifeNet also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.