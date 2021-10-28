Advertisement

William Gerald “Bill” LaBrake, 76, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - William Gerald “Bill” LaBrake, 76, of Rural Avenue, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Rome Memorial Hospital.

In keeping with Bill’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no calling hours or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lowville Fire Department, 5420 The Parkway, Lowville, NY 13367 or to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.

He is survived by his wife, Christine; three children, Anthony LaBrake and his companion Tina, of Lowville; Christopher and Judy LaBrake of Croghan; Tracey LaBrake Herring of Colorado; two step-children; David and Joanne Oakes of Rome; Deborah LaPier of Arizona; 9 grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren; his siblings, Agnes Opdyke of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sister Mary Teresa LaBrake GNSH of Philadelphia, PA; Ella Dawley of Ogdensburg; Neil and Jeanne LaBrake of Ogdensburg; Jane Bieniecki of North Cape May, NJ; Sharon and Art Yaddow of Medina; Carl and Suzanne LaBrake of Colton; Harold and Sigie LaBrake of Rochester; Peg and Ronald Bisnett of Ogdensburg; Pat and Gerald Soulia of Massena; Kathy and John Ames of Potsdam; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his first wife, P. “Ann” Larkins LaBrake; 2 brothers, George LaBrake Jr., and Don LaBrake.

William was born on October 21, 1945 in Ogdensburg, New York, a son of the late George and Hilda Crump LaBrake. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1963.

Bill worked for Kraft in Lowville for 39 years, until his retirement. He was a past Assistant Chief of the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department.

He enjoyed puttering around in the garage, wood crafts, and was a handyman and Jack of all trades. He enjoyed going for rides and watching movies with his wife. Bill was interested in geography and history on his computer.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

