Andrew E. Zehr Sr., 76, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Andrew E. Zehr Sr., 76, of State Route 410, passed away on Thursday morning, October 28, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

The funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastors Titus Mast, Myron Roggie and Greg Widrick officiating. Burial will be in Naumburg Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8.p.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church. Contributions may be made to the Naumburg Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 124, 5463 State Route 410, Castorland, NY 13620.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Sharon; five children and their spouses, Andrew Zehr Jr. and Aleta of Croghan; Bethany and Dennis Meyer of Croghan; Brian Zehr of Lowville; Melissa and Joaquin Grimes of Black River; William and Renee Zehr of Carthage; ten grandchildren; Alexander and Austin Zehr, Joshua and Josiah Meyer, Erica, Kyle, and Darrick Zehr, Jada Zehr and Adrianna and Isaak Zehr; his siblings, Arlis and Virginia Zehr of PA; Donald Zehr of KS; Karleen Zehr of Castorland; Jerry and Sherry Zehr of TX; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by siblings, Beverly Houppert; Erwin “Doney” Zehr; John Zehr; Mary Gonyou; Delores Burnham; and Frank, William and Emma Zehr, who all died in infancy.

Andrew was born on April 25, 1945 in Carthage, NY, a son of the late William and Helen Rohde Zehr. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1964 and worked for J.P. Lewis Mill in Beaver Falls. On August 29, 1970, he married Sharon K. Martin at Lowville Mennonite Church with Rev. Richard Zehr officiating. He worked in the mill for over 40 years, retiring from Interface Solutions in 2007.

Andrew enjoyed hunting and fishing, and most of all, spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an avid sports card collector, enjoyed watching hockey, especially the New York Rangers and his sons playing softball. In his early years, he enjoyed playing softball on the AMF team. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

